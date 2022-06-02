ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local public health departments will once again offer cooling centers this summer.
This is to offer an escape from extreme heat and includes several locations throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Cooling center locations are broken down by county below:
Jefferson County
- Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center
- Salmon Run Mall
Lewis County
- Lewis County Court House
- Lewis County General Hospital
- WalMart Supercenter
St. Lawrence County
- Helena Fire Department
- Louisville Fire Department
- Massena Fire Department
- Morristown Fire Department
- Parishville Fire Department
Cooling centers may be closed at certain times or only available during extreme heat events. Residents are urged to call before visiting.
If a cooling center is not open, Public Health recommends visiting libraries, grocery stores, malls and community swimming pools.
Additional cooling centers across New York can be found on the New York State Department of Health website.