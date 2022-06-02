ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local public health departments will once again offer cooling centers this summer.

This is to offer an escape from extreme heat and includes several locations throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Cooling center locations are broken down by county below:

Jefferson County

Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center

Salmon Run Mall

Lewis County

Lewis County Court House

Lewis County General Hospital

WalMart Supercenter

St. Lawrence County

Helena Fire Department

Louisville Fire Department

Massena Fire Department

Morristown Fire Department

Parishville Fire Department

Cooling centers may be closed at certain times or only available during extreme heat events. Residents are urged to call before visiting.

If a cooling center is not open, Public Health recommends visiting libraries, grocery stores, malls and community swimming pools.

Additional cooling centers across New York can be found on the New York State Department of Health website.