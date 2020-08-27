Copenhagen Central School receives American Heart Association award

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Copenhagen School is among the recipients of a nationwide grant program.

The American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge announced that $3,200 will be awarded to Copenhagen Central School on August 27. The grant will fund a “refocus obstacle course,” helping to target whole-body wellness of students.

“When kids are feeling anxious, they can go through this obstacle course,” said Copenhagen physical education teacher Kaillie O’Mara. “This will allow them to be refocus themselves socially and emotionally while also being physically active.”

The American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge™ and American Heart Challenge™ awarded more than $400,000 to more than 180 schools for the 2019-2020 school year.

“The American Heart Association is proud to help support our local schools,” said Stacy Spaziani, Regional Director for the American Heart Association. “Helping students learn to live longer, healthier lives means keeping both their minds and their bodies engaged.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.