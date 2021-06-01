Copenhagen elementary school students honor North Country veterans

Copenhagen Central School District second graders honor North Country Veterans (photo: Copenhagen Central School District)

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Elementary school students in the Copenhagen Central School District joined to honor local veterans prior to this years Memorial Day weekend.

On May 27, Copenhagen second graders joined in a “tradition unlike any other.”

According to District staff, students listened to Veterans speak about the importance of Memorial Day, walked to a local cemetery and paid respects to men and women who once served in the military.

Students then placed flags at the gravesites of veterans.

Photos of the event are included in the gallery below:

Photos: Copenhagen Central School District

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

