Copenhagen elementary students write ‘thank you’ letters to Fort Drum soldiers

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — In honor of Veterans Day this year, local elementary students wrote their appreciation.
Copenhagen Central School District helped to teach their students the importance of observing Veterans Day.
The District stated that the students, “learned about the meaning of Veteran’s Day and how lucky we are to have the men and women who have served, protecting our country and keeping us safe.”
To drive this idea home, first grade students in the Copenhagen District wrote and colored “thank you letters” to local veterans.
According to the District, these letters were delivered to the Supply Support Activity of Alpha Company, 277th ASB, 10th CAB on Fort Drum.
