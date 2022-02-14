COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Wrestlers from Copenhagen had a history-making weekend.

The Copenhagen Central School District confirmed on February 13 that its wrestlers Chase Nevills, Tavian Camper and Adam Ortega were all named Section III Champions at the Sectional Tournament in mid-February. Dylan Petrie also took home a third-place medal.

Following these wins, Nevills, Camper, Ortega and Petrie received automatic bids to the New York State Public High School Athletics Association Wrestling Tournament, slated to take place later this season.

Additionally, Camper was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for Division 2. Camper entered the tournament as the fourth seed and won his weight class by beating the fifth, first and second seeds.

All four athletes will move on to compete in the NYSPHSAA tournament scheduled for February 25 and February 26 at the Times Union Center in Albany.