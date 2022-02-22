COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Varsity wrestlers from Copenhagen will be getting a special send-off this week as they head to States.

The Copenhagen Central School District had confirmed that it will send off its four varsity wrestlers competing at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Wrestling State Championship which begins on February 25 at the MVP Arena in Albany.

Copenhagen wrestlers competing at States include Chase Nevills, Tavian Camper, Adam Ortega and Dylan Petrie.

Nevills, Camper and Ortega recently took home champion titles at the Section III Championship Tournament in mid-February and Petrie won third place. Following their wins, the four received an automatic bid for the NYSPHSAA Championship.

The Copenhagen wrestlers will join over 500 other participants competing in 13 different weight classes over two divisions. Wrestlers will compete to be recognized on the award podium which will include first through eighth place for each weight class.

If wrestlers place in the top eight for their weight class they will qualify for additional matches scheduled for Saturday, February 26. Finals will be held that evening.

To show support as the Copenhagen wrestlers leave for States, the District is asking local wrestling fans to bring signs, wear green and gold and line Main Street in Copenhagen on February 24.

The send-off is expected to begin at 10 a.m. at Dollar General and proceed through the Village and over the bridge.