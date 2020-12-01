Copenhagen schools continue on remote learning due to heating issues

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Copenhagen Central School District continued to address a heating issue on Tuesday.

Following an announcement made by the District on November 29 that the school would be closed on November 30 due to a heating issue, Copenhagen Central School followed remote instruction on Tuesday.

The District stated that this decision was made due to the issue continuing to be unresolved.

Copenhagen Central School District administration announced to community members that they aim to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, December 2.

