Copenhagen sixth-eighth graders switch to remote instruction following 3 student COVID-19 cases

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following three students testing positive for the coronavirus, the Copenhagen Central School District has provided an update regarding instruction.

Copenhagen Superintendent Scott Connell announced that the sixth through eighth will switch to remote instruction, as three positive student COVID-19 cases has led to 11 students and 6 teachers put in quarantine.

Grades six through eight are set to complete remote instruction starting November 12, and continue through November 20, 2020.

According to Superintendent Connell, “During remote instruction, students will follow their regular schedule just as if they were in school. Fortunately, we have prepared for this and expect all students to be actively engaged in all their classes.”

The COVID-19 cases reported on November 10, 2020 were the first within the Copenhagen school system.

