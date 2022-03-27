COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lady Golden Knights are continuing to celebrate their win that made history.

On March 19 the Copenhagen women’s high school basketball team took the court in the New York State Class D Finals. The girls were able to return home with a win after beating Sherman 47 to 39.

Senior on the team Raegan Dalrymple explained how the team was able to bring home the win in an interview with NYSPHSAA.

“We really kept each other up in confidence and we never brought each other down,” Dalrymple said. “We always had the excitement and just wanted to go all the way.”

It was the first time in school history that the team was able to make it that far and win the championship She also explained what the accomplishment meant to her and the whole team.

“No one’s made it to semi-finals or even the championship, so going all the way is just even more special,” Dalrymple added.

The complete 2022 NYSPHSAA Girls Basketball Championships tournament and scores can be found on the NYSPHSAA website.