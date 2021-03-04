CoreLife Eatery coming to Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A chain health food restaurant has announced plans to open a location in Watertown, New York.

CoreLife Eatery, a health food restaurant and salad bar released on Wednesday night that it is now hiring for its Watertown location.

The company first started in Syracuse, New York and has expanded since 2015. Their restaurants sells items such as customizable salads, rice bowls and broth bowls, as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

According to the company’s Facebook, the Watertown restaurant will be located o 210301 County Route 202, in between outer Coffeen and Arsenal Street.

The company has yet to confirm an opening date.