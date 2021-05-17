CoreLife Eatery opening Watertown location on June 4

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A chain health food restaurant’s newest location is scheduled to open at the beginning of next month in the North Country.

CoreLife Eatery, a regional chain, has been building its Watertown location for the past few months and will officially open for business on June 4, 2021.

CoreLife first announced the opening of a Watertown restaurant back in early March.

The restaurant chain, started in Syracuse, New York, is known for its customizable salads, grain bowls, plates, soups and sides, as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

Watertown’s CoreLife Eatery will be located on outer Arsenal Street at 21301 Route Route 202.