WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County received a grant from New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and New York Sea Grant on Monday, January 8.

The grants were part of nearly $389,000 in awards for eight projects that address the diverse environmental needs of waterfront communities in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River region. Funding for these projects is provided through the New York Great Lakes Basin Small Grants Program.

These locally supported smaller-scale projects have a sizeable impact far across the region and DEC looks forward to our continued partnership with New York Sea Grant and today’s awardees to help waterfront communities implement solutions to protect Great Lakes water quality and coastal resiliency. DEC Commissioner Bail Seggos

The award Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County got was $49,807 for the “Protection of Lake Ontario Water Quality through Consumer Education in Jefferson County Waterfront Communities,”

The organization with the assistance of its Master Gardeners, is hoping to educate and empower waterfront residents to reduce stormwater pollution and erosion along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River through presentations, events, educational materials, and technical assistance tailored specifically to each community.

New York Sea Grant administers the New York Great Lakes Basin Small Grants Program in partnership with DEC. This small grants program is funded by the New York State Environmental Protection Fund (EPF). Among the many environmental victories in the 2023-24 State Budget, Governor Hochul maintained EPF funding at $400 million, the highest level of funding in the program’s history. To date, more than $1.4 million has been awarded for projects across New York’s Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River region.