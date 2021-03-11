Cornell Cooperative Extension hosting ‘speed dating’ event for North Country farmers and chefs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming webinar will connect local farmers and chefs, hoping to promote locally made products.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension will host a networking event titled “Speed Dating: Farmer and Chef Edition” for farmers looking to distribute to local restaurants, and food buyers interested in accessing local food.

According to the CCE, the free webinar will be similar to the style of speed dating where participants will walk away with contact information and information on next steps for accessing local foods.

This webinar is open to Jefferson, Lewis, St.Lawrence and Oswego County farmers, chefs, market owners and other food buys.

The webinar will be held via zoom on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Interested participants can register on the Cornell Cooperative Extension website.