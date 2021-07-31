Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County seeking public’s input on 4H Program

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County 4H Program is conducting a survey as they plan the future of 4H in Lewis County.

The program is focused on youth development and offers hands on experiences that encourage the young to experiment, innovate and think for themselves.

The 4H program works with Cornell Cooperative Extension and other land grant institutions to provide research based information and resources for today’s youth.

The committee has created a short five minute survey in order to plan for the future to make sure they meet the needs of the youth involved.

The survey will be available to the public until August 24 at midnight.