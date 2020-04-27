Coronavirus in Jefferson County: No new cases, 51 recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported to Jefferson County Public Health today. There have been 60 positive cases of the virus in the county to date.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

1,395 total tests

1,335 negative tests

60 confirmed cases

51 recovered

61 individuals in mandatory quarantine

19 individuals in precautionary quarantine

6 individuals in mandatory isolation

3 individuals hospitalized

There have been over 290,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

