Coronavirus in Jefferson County: No new cases, 51 recovered

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported to Jefferson County Public Health today. There have been 60 positive cases of the virus in the county to date.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

  • 1,395 total tests
  • 1,335 negative tests
  • 60 confirmed cases
  • 51 recovered
  • 61 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 19 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 6 individuals in mandatory isolation
  • 3 individuals hospitalized

There have been over 290,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story