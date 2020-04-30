Coronavirus in St. Lawrence County: 3 new cases

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported to St. Lawrence County Public Health, bringing the total number to 183 confirmed cases in the county to date.

Of the 183 cases, 108 have recovered and five are currently hospitalized. Two deaths have occurred in the county as a result of the coronavirus.

A total of 1,826 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.

Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and those who feel they should be tested can call one of the following hotline numbers between 8am-4pm:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448

St. Lawrence County is still seeing an increase in cases and is stressing that they have not reached their peak.

The county is urging all residents to continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and stay six feet away from others when venturing out for groceries, medical care, or work, along with washing hands with soap for twenty seconds often and cleaning & disinfecting commonly touched surfaces regularly.

