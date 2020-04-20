Coronavirus: Ten new cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to St. Lawrence County Public Health, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in the county to 128 since the virus hit the North Country.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 74 have recovered and six are currently hospitalized.

A total of 1,165 individuals have been tested for the coronavirus in St. Lawrence County.

Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only. Those with symptoms and those who feel they should be tested can call the following hotline numbers between 8am and 4pm.

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Ctr: 315-713-6655

St. Lawrence Co Public Health Department: 315-229-3448

St. Lawrence County Public Health advises that all residents should continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and stay 6 feet away from others when venturing out for groceries, medical care, or work, wash hands with soap for 20 seconds often, and clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly.

