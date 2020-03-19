Samaritan’s coronavirus testing site opens today at Summit Drive

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Health has approved Samaritan to open an appointment only, drive-up Testing Site for COVID-19.

The site is opening on March 19.

In order to visit the Testing Site, community members must follow these steps:

Call the Samaritan Resource Line at (315) 755-3100 to be screened. The Resource Line is open 8am-9pm, 7 days a week. There are a series of questions you will be asked.

If the Registered Nurse on the Resource Line determines you need to be tested for COVID-19, you will have an appointment scheduled with an Appointment Coordinator. The Coordinator will pre-register you and collect demographic information.

Once your appointment has been scheduled, you will visit the Testing Site located at 22567 Summit Drive, Building II, the back entrance. Follow signs to the appropriate location (see aerial map below) and follow the traffic pattern.

Once you arrive at the testing site, signs will instruct you to keep your windows closed as you enter the Intake Tent. You will be instructed to hold your Identification up to the window so Intake staff can validate your name and date of birth to check in for your appointment and automatically order the lab test.

Once intake staff have checked you in, you will be instructed to pull forward to the Testing Area, where Testing staff will confirm the screening questions, then instruct the patient to roll down their window.

Testing staff will swab you (nasal cavity) and provide you with home care instructions to perform while you wait on your testing results. The visit will then be over and you will be asked to drive away.

The process is done to minimize risks to healthcare workers and save on Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) needed to test patients. The model is very similar to others around the country.

It is a drive-up process, you will never leave your vehicle and this is not for walk-in traffic.

