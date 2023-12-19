CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – A sergeant at the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility suffered an injury after an inmate allegedly attacked the officer with a pen three weeks ago.

In a press release from the corrections union, New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), the inmate was eventually subdued and handcuffed after the alleged November 28 incident.

The sergeant was transported to River Hospital where he got treatment for a neck injury and lacerations on his hip and nose. He was eventually released after he received treatment.

A second officer was treated by prison medical staff for injuries to the shoulder, wrist and elbow.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of six years for second degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. This is after the inmate previously served 12 years for manslaughter in the second degree.