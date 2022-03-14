FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming triathlon will allow participants to complete the race at their own pace.

Fort Dum Sports, Fitness and Aquatics has confirmed that it will host a “Couch Potato Triathlon” throughout the month of April on the military base.

Beginning April 1, participants will be challenged to complete a full triathlon which includes a race in swimming, biking and running.

The triathlon can be completed at all Fort Drum FMWR Fitness Facilities including Atkins Functional Fitness Facility, Magrath Sports Complex and Monti Physical Fitness Center.

The Couch Potato Triathlon is open to all DoD cardholders ages 17 and older. Preregistration will be open at the Magrath Sports Complex through March 25.