(WWTI) — Halloween has ended and now the North Country is gearing up for the holiday season.

WTOJ’s Magic 103.1 will begin playing non-stop Christmas music on Friday, November 4 at 3 p.m. You can tune in on the radio and listen live on WTOJ’s website.

Magic 103.1’s talent includes John Tesh, Ken Martin and Delilah. The station also plays the American Top 40 with Casey Kasem.