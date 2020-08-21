Counterfeit currency use attempted at Copenhagen Stewarts Shop

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies have concluded an investigation following the use of counterfeit currency.
Mary L. Barker of Copenhgen was identified for attempting to use a counterfeit $100 bill at the Copenhagen Stewarts Shop.
Barker was transported to the Lewis County Public Safety Building without incident and processed and arraigned in Lewis County Court.
