Counterfeit South African coins seized at Rochester Port of Entry

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — United States Customs and Border Protection have reported the seize of over one hundred counterfeit South African coins at the Rochester Port of Entry.

According to CBP, on April 5 officers encountered a shipment manifesting as badge. Further inspection revealed 119 South African Krugerrands being shipped in an unmarked shipping bag.

Additional research then discovered that these specific coins are restricted for distribution by the South African government, and one authentic Krugerrand 1972 gold coin would be worth at least $1,800.

However, the coins seized showed a low-quality metal which did not carry the weigh of an authentic gold coin and were determined to be counterfeit on April 21 by the Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising Center.

“Our officers continue to protect our country and citizens from all manner of counterfeit goods,” said Rochester Port of Entry Director Ronald Menz. “We have a vital role to protect against fraudulent items like these from entering and disrupting our commerce.”

This incident was reported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on April 27, 2021.