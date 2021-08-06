Country Music Artist Randy Houser to perform at Mountainfest 2021

Brig. Gen. (P) Milford H. Beagle, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, joins Alissa Sykes Tulloch, AmeriCU chief experience officer, and Tina Lanier, AmeriCU Financial Center manager, at Memorial Park on Aug. 6 for the Mountainfest concert announcement. Headlining this year’s free “Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert” is country music artist Randy Houser. Mountainfest kicks off at noon on Sept. 1 at Fort Drum’s Division Hill, with the concert starting at 8 p.m. (Photo by Sgt. Kay Edwards)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Organizers of Mountainfest 2021 have announced this year’s entertainment.

National Recording Artist Randy Houser is coming to Fort Drum to play at the Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert at FMWR’s Mountainfest. This concert will be held on September 1 to honor the 10th Mountain Division.

This was announced by AmeriCU Financial Center Manager Tina Lanier and AmeriCU Chief Experience Officer Alissa Sykes Tulloch on August 6. This is the ninth year that AmeriCU Credit Union is sponsoring the concert.

“Randy is a big supporter of our military and when he learned he was playing at Mountainfest he was thrilled,” Lanier said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to have him headlining our concert this year.”

Randy Houser is known for his top five smah and CMA Song of the Year-nominated “Like A Cowboy,” and has had three consecutive top hits with his album, “How Country Feels.” Additionally, his fourth studio album, “Magnolia,” has also been critically acclaimed.

10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. attended the announcement on Friday, which was held at Fort Drum’s Memorial Park. He thanked all sponsors for working to organize Mountainfest this year.

“We are so excited about this event,” Brig. Gen. Beagle said. “And the reason why is because this is the time we can open our gates to our community and have all of our families and friends out there and just enjoy one special day amongst all of us.”

Previous artists at Fort Drum’s Mountainfest includes national country recording artists Jake Owens, Craig Morgan, Chris Cagler, Glorian and Kip Moore.

Mountainfest also features fun, family activities that will begin at 1 p.m. A Salute to the Nation will also commence at 4 p.m., with the Randy Houser concert starting at 6 p.m., followed by a fireworks display. All events are free and open to the public.

Attendees are also advised of items prohibited at Mountainfest. This includes marijuana, alcohol. coolers, boxes or packages, backpacks or bag, weapons, glass bottles and pets, with the exception of service animals.

Public access for Mountainfest will be permitted through the Lewis Avenue Gate from Route 26. The gate will open for the event at noon on September 1. Vehicles will be randomly selected from inbound traffic for additional screening. All other gates will be operating as normal for DOD ID cardholders.