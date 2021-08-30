Country singer Jimmy Charles attending 2021 Gouveneur Breast Cancer Walk

GOUVENEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouveneur Breast Cancer Fund will be hosting their 20th annual “Gouveneur Breast Cancer Walk” on October 2. The walk will take place at the Gouveneur Village Park at 10:30 a.m.

The entry form for the event can be found on the Gouveneur Breast Cancer Fund’s website, where teams can fill out their information, sponsors and donations. The form should be turned in at registration which starts at 8:30 a.m. the day of the walk. All team members who are present at the time of registration and donate at least $35 will receive a t-shirt. The the first 300 walkers that register will receive a gift bag.

The event will feature award-winning country artist Jimmy Charles who has his own non-profit organization focused on making sure those battling cancer do not feel alone. The concept partners with Charles’s single “I Am Not Alone” with all of the single’s sales being donated to his cause. The singer will be available for photos, autographs and will be performing a few songs at the event.

All of the donations received will go directly to assist the the needs of men and women living in St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis and Franklin Counties of New York. The money will help patients with medical and prescription co-pays, rent, mortgage, utilities, car payments, insurances and many other needs as needed by the patient.