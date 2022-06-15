WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Country Superstar Brantley Gilbert will perform in Watertown this summer.

Gilbert is known for his back-to-back Platinum Albums and top songs such as “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do” and “Dirt Road Anthem.” He has had music shared and covered by audiences around the world.

The Country music star will perform as a part of the Car Freshener/FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2022 Summer Concert Series on Wednesday, August 17 at 7 p.m.

Brantley Gilbert’s concert will be held outside at the Watertown Fairgrounds located in Watertown, New York.

Tickets will go on sale on June 22 at 10 a.m. More information can be found on the DPAO Summer Concert Series website.