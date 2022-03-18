BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A couple has been arrested and accused of stealing a significant amount of money from a dental practice in Baldwinsville.

On March 17, New York State Police confirmed that members from the NYSP Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Elbridge and Financial Crimes Unit in Albany arrested 47-year-old Kimber L. Cummings and 51-year-old Wayne M. Cummings from Brewerton.

Kimber and Wayne Cummings are accused of stealing approximately $1,136,370.00 from a dental office located in the Village of Baldwinsville.

According to State Police, approximately $435,804.17 of this total was laundered from their bank accounts through two Limited Liability Corporations. These were allegedly formed by Kimber Cummings after her termination from the dental office.

Kimber has also been accused of attempting to pay herself $120,908.45 after being terminated from the dental office.

Subsequently, Kimber Cummings was arrested on charges of Grand Larceny in the First Degree, a B-Felony; Money Laundering in the Second Degree, a C-Felony and Attempted Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a D-Felony.

Wayne Cummings was also arrested on charges of Grand Larceny in the First Degree, a B-Felony; and Money Laundering in the Second Degree, a C-Felony.

Following their arrest, the couple was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await centralized arraignment.