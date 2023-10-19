WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A pair of bridges in the City of Watertown will cause some delays for local drivers.

Both the Court and Vanduzee Street Bridges in the city will be closed for at least a part of the day. The good news is the closures will happen during different parts of the day.

The Court Street Bridge will be shut down from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Vanduzee Street Bridge will be blocked off to traffic from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Drivers are urged to find different routes to avoid the areas if possible.