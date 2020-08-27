Court decision supports transgender students to use bathrooms in line with gender identity

FILE – In this Friday, June 26, 2015 file photo, people gather in Lafayette Park to see the White House illuminated with rainbow colors in commemoration of the Supreme Court’s ruling to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington. The Trump administration Friday, June 12, 2020, finalized a regulation that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A decision was made by the U.S. Court of Appeals in support of transgender students to use bathrooms based on gender identities.

The decision following the Fourth Circuit in Gavin Grimm vs. Gloucester County School Board, found the school board in Gloucester County, VA violated constitutional rights of a transgender boy. The school refused the student of using the male restroom at his high school while attending.

Grimm previously sued the Gloucester County School Board’s policy policy of banning him from using the common male restrooms at his high school.

Additionally, challenged the board’s refusal to update educational records to correspond with his updated birth certificate that reflects his male gender.

The fourth circuit of the case stated that the school board violated the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution and Title IX of the Education Amendment of 1972 by not allowing Grimm to use the restroom in line with his gender identity.

The New York Attorney General, Letitia James, praised the court’s decision and stated the following: “The court today has upheld what we all already knew: That trans rights are human rights, and human rights are trans rights. No individual should ever fear discrimination for proudly being their true self, especially when at school. Every individual deserves equal protection under the law, which is why we will continue to lead the fight to ensure no transgender individual or any member of the LGBTQ+ community is discriminated against.”

