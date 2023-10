WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Drivers in the City of Watertown will have to deal with the Court Street Bridge being closed once again.

The city announced that the structure will be closed for Tuesday, October 31 and Wednesday, November 1 barring inclement weather. The current forecast does not have any bad weather in the offing during construction hours.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes during the time of the construction project.