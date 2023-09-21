WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Commuters in Watertown will have to deal with Court Street being closed on Friday, September 22 and possibly Monday, September 25.

The City of Watertown said in press release that it will be closed due to paving from Public Square to Massey Street North. During the paving operation, there will be no access to Court St. The City anticipates being able to reopen by 5 p.m. each day.

Officials urge motorists to find alternate routes and exercise patience while the projects are being worked on. Roads like Black River Parkway or Arsenal Street are being suggested as a bypass around the construction zone.

Once complete, this project will improve pedestrian safety and comfort along Court Street and other project areas within downtown Watertown.