COVID-19 booster shots available at Indian River Central School District vaccination clinic

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Doses of the Pfizer vaccine and booster shot will be available at a clinic on Monday.

In partnership with Jefferson County Public Health Service, the Indian River Central School District will host a vaccination clinic at its High School on October 4. The clinic is open to all individuals ages 12 and older.

According to the District, doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required and can individuals can register online.

Additionally, doses of the Pfizer booster shot will also be available at Monday’s clinic. Booster doses are only available to individuals that previously completed the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine series, as well as those who are deemed eligible by New York State.

This includes those who are 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings, those ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions, those ages 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions and those ages 18 to 64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their occupation. Appointments are required to receive the booster shot and can be made online.

The Indian River High School is located at 32925 on U.S. Route 11 in Philadelphia, New York 13673.