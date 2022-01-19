WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 booster shots will be required for students at SUNY Potsdam’s extension site.

SUNY Potsdam confirmed that students enrolled for its Spring 2022 will be required to receive all doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including booster shots for those who are eligible. This also applies to students at the SUNY Potsdam extension site in Watertown.

According to SUNY Potsdam, students will be unable to access campus facilities without proof of full immunization.

Students who are new to campus will be required to submit proof of vaccination or apply for a medical or religious exemption prior to the start of classes.

Those who are not yet eligible for a booster shot will have one month from the date they are eligible to submit proof of vaccination. Individuals are eligible for a booster shot five months after the second dose of a Moderna or Pfizer shot, or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

COVID-19 booster doses were initially required for all SUNY and CUNY campuses by New York State officials in early January.