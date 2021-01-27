COVID-19 case closes major Fort Drum facility

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A major facility on the Fort Drum installment has been closed due to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case.

The Department of the Army based in Fort Drum, New York announced that there has been a COVID-19 case identified at the Child and Youth Services Chapel Drive Child Development Center. According to the Garrison Commander Jeffery P. Lucas, a child at the Center tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a result, Fort Drum has temporarily closed the center due to potential community exposure and need for deep cleaning.

Additionally, Army Public Health Nursing officially began contact tracing on January 26, 2021. Any soldier, family member or staff directly affected will be notified by Public Health. Fort Drum families were also notified on Tuesday and signage was posted on the Center’s doors.

The Child and Youth Services Chapel Drive Child Development Center on the Fort Drum installment will be closed from January 26 to February 5, 2021. The Center plans to reopen on Monday, February 8, 2021.