LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new COVID-19 case has been confirmed at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility in Lowville.

The Lewis County Health System confirmed in an update on June 1 that a fourth-floor resident in the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the LCHS, all fourth-floor residents are now on transmission-based precautions for visitors, regardless of vaccination status. All fourth-floor visitors now are required to wear a gown, gloves shield and a facility-issued face mask.

All residents in the Residential Health Care Facility are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms. The facility is also completing COVID-19 testing when needed.

However, all floors remain open for in-person visitation. Visitors remain required to test and screen for COVID-19 before entering the facility. This includes either using a rapid test one day prior to visiting or using a PCR test two days prior.

Test kits are available to all visitors and can be picked up at the switchboard from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m..