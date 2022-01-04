LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A nursing home resident in Lowville has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Monday, January 3, the Lewis County Health System confirmed that a resident at its Residential Health Care Facility was found to be COVID-positive. According to LCHS, this resident resides on the first floor of the facility.

Following the confirmation of the COVID-19 cases, the facility completed exposure testing for all first-floor residents that consented to test on January 3. All tests were returned negative.

Resident exposure testing will continue for all first-floor residents again on day five, January 6. First-floor residents are now on transmission-based precautions. All staff with exposure to first-floor residents will also be tested weekly.

LCHS confirmed that all floors remain open for in-person visitation. However, LCHS stated that visitors to the first floor must be aware of a higher risk of exposure to COVID and will be required to wear a gown, gloves, shield and facility-issued mask throughout the visit.

Visitors on the second, third and fourth floors will be required to adhere to previous COVID precautions. This includes wearing facility-issued masks, abiding by six-foot social distancing and frequently washing hands. All visitors must sign in and out for every visit for contact tracing purposes.