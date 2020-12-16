COVID-19 case confirmed at Lowville High School, District switches to remote learning through Jan. 4

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lowville Central School District has provided an update regarding a positive COVID-19 case.
Lowville Academy and Central School Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King announced on December 16 that a student at the High School tested positive for the coronavirus.
Following the confirmation of the positive case, Superintendent Dunckel-King announced that the District will switch to remote learning starting December 17, with an anticipated return date of January 4, 2021.
However, Superintendent Dunckel-King stated that the official return date will be based on school community data.
As of December 16, seventeen COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the Lowville Academy Central School District.
