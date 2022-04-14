WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A COVID-19 case has been identified at the Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living Facility.

This was confirmed by Samaritan Health on April 13 in an online update stating that one resident tested positive for the virus.

Due to the positive case, contact tracing and contact testing were completed for all residents and staff. However, Samaritan said there were no additional positive cases identified within the facility.

The positive case did not impact family visitation. Samaritan Summit Village is closely monitoring all residents.