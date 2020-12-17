COVID-19 case confirmed at Watertown’s Wiley Intermediate School

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City School District has provided an update regarding a new case of COVID-19.

Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia Labarr alerted the community on Wednesday night that a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. Superintendent LaBarr stated that the staff member works at H.T. Wiley Intermediate School.

According to Superintendent LaBarr the staff member has not been present in school since December 9, 2020.

Additionally, the District is working with Jefferson County Department of Public Health to perform contact tracing.

As of December 16, 26 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Watertown City School District.

LATEST STORIES: