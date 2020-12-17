COVID-19 case identified at South Lewis Middle School

TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The South Lewis Central School District provided an update regarding a positive COVID-19 case.

South Lewis Central School District Superintendent Douglas Premo announced on Thursday that a staff member at the Middle School tested positive for the coronavirus. This is following confirmation from Lewis County Public Health on December 17.

According to Superintendent Premo, the staff member was last on campus on December 15, 2020 and the case has no immediate impact on District operations.

Additionally, Premo stated that the District is currently working with Public Health to begin reviewing close and proximate contacts of the staff member for contact tracing purposes.

As of December 17, 13 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the South Lewis Central School District.

