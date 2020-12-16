COVID-19 case reported at South Jefferson High School

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The South Jefferson Central School District has provided an update regarding a positive case of COVID-19.

South Jefferson Central School District Superintendent Scott Slater confirmed on Wednesday that a student at the High School tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the District this is following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health.

Superintendent Slater stated that the positive case has little impact, as few students and staff will be required to qurantine.

However, Superintendent Slater confirmed that there is impact related to transportation.

Those who have been in close contact with the student will be contacted by Jefferson County Public Health.

As of December 16, twelve cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the South Jefferson Central School District.

