COVID-19 case spike reported in Akwesasne; 14 active cases

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported aa spike in COVID-19 cases.

On the final day of 2020, The EOC reported 10 new cases in Akwesasne with 26 being quarantined.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.

5,399 total tests

87 positive results

73 individuals recovered

14 active cases

0 hospitalization

0 COVID-19 related death

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.

Those who believe they were present at this business are asked to monitor possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Community members and non-Member employees of local businesses and schools can receive free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:

Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321

Mountain Medical Services at Malone (518) 521- 3322, or Massena by appointment

