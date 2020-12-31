AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported aa spike in COVID-19 cases.
On the final day of 2020, The EOC reported 10 new cases in Akwesasne with 26 being quarantined.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.
- 5,399 total tests
- 87 positive results
- 73 individuals recovered
- 14 active cases
- 0 hospitalization
- 0 COVID-19 related death
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.
Those who believe they were present at this business are asked to monitor possible COVID-19 symptoms.
Community members and non-Member employees of local businesses and schools can receive free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:
- Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321
- Mountain Medical Services at Malone (518) 521- 3322, or Massena by appointment
LATEST STORIES:
- Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2020
- New York State Thruway Authority offering motorists free coffee, tea overnight on NYE
- Alternative water sources for Hoosick Falls named in DEC report
- Two Cheektowaga Police officers rescue dog from creek
- COVID-19 case spike reported in Akwesasne; 14 active cases
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.