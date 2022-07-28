WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Samaritan’s Keep Home facility amid a recent outbreak.

According to Samaritan Health, two new Samaritan Keep Home residents tested positive on July 28 for COVID-19. The new cases brought the total in the facility to 29 positive residents.

Additionally, there are 13 staff members at the facility who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The outbreak first began on July 22 when 17 residents tested positive and continued when more cases were reported on July 23 and July 25.

Residents who tested positive are in quarantine for two weeks in a special COVID unit, according to the facility. The facility also stated that one resident has recovered.

Samaritan Keep Home stated that they will continue to monitor all residents. They also confirmed that the new positive cases will not impact family visitation.