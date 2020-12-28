COVID-19 cases confirmed at Calcium Primary School and Indian River Middle School

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced to the community on Monday that two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the District. Dobmeier stated that both case affect staff members with one employed at Calcium Primary School and one at Indian River Middl School.

According to Superintendent Dobmeier, both individuals were not present in either school buildings in the days leading up to the ongoing holiday break. She stated that there is a minimal risk of exposure to students and staff in both building.

Additionally, Superintendent Dobmeier shared that those who have been in contact with the staff member will be contacted by District nursing staff or Jefferson County Public Health.

As of December 28, 2020, 29 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Indian River Central School District.

Despite the current holiday break, the Indian River Central School District plans to report all COVID-19 cases involving students or staff.

