COVID-19 case confirmed at Dexter Elementary School on Saturday

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District provided an update regarding new positive cases of COVID-19.

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case announced on Saturday that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Superintendent Case confirmed that the employee works at Dexter Elementary School.

According to Superintendent Case, reported that the all parents of students identified as close contacts were notified by the District.

As of December 18, 16 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the General Brown Central School District.

