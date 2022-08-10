WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases have been identified at Samaritan Health’s Summit Village Assisted Living Facility.

According to Samaritan, three cases have been confirmed in the past week, with the first case identified on August 3 and additional cases on August 7 and August 9.

All three cases involved staff members. No cases have been found among Assisted Living residents.

Samaritan confirmed that this has not impacted family visitation. All residents and staff continue to be closley monitored