WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Cases of COVID-19 have been identified among residents in two separate nursing home facilities in Watertown.

Samaritan Health confirmed new COVID-19 cases at both its Samaritan Keep Home and Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility on January 12.

According to Samaritan, one additional resident at its Keep Home tested positive for the virus. At the time of the report, there had been 21 cases confirmed among residents, all of which were isolated on a designated COVID floor.

At the Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility, three residents tested positive for the virus on January 12. Samaritan stated that all COVID-19 positive residents are also isolated in this facility.

In-person visitation remains open at both facilities, however, strict mask use and hand hygiene are being enforced for all visitors. Individuals are asked to refrain from visiting if sick or not feeling well.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases at all Samaritan Health long-term care facilities.