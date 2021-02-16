COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Gouverneur Central School District

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases among Gouverneur Central School District students and staff are continuing to be identified.
During the second week of February 2021, the Gouverneur Central School District announced a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff; greatly impacting the functionality of the District. Over 170 individuals were placed into quarantine and the District switched to remote learning before its winter break on February 12.
Since then, District administration has been performing the contact tracing process to quarantine potentially exposed students, staff and teachers. COVID-19 cases are outlined in each building below.
|Student COVID-19 cases
|Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases
|Total
|Gouverneur Elementary School
|18
|8
|26
|Gouverneur Middle School
|16
|4
|20
|Gouverneur High School
|21
|8
|29
|Total
|75
Updated: February 12, 2021
The District has also shared updates publicly on its Facebook as these efforts are set to continue.