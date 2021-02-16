COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Gouverneur Central School District

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases among Gouverneur Central School District students and staff are continuing to be identified.

During the second week of February 2021, the Gouverneur Central School District announced a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff; greatly impacting the functionality of the District. Over 170 individuals were placed into quarantine and the District switched to remote learning before its winter break on February 12.

Since then, District administration has been performing the contact tracing process to quarantine potentially exposed students, staff and teachers. COVID-19 cases are outlined in each building below.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Gouverneur Elementary School 18 8 26 Gouverneur Middle School 16 4 20 Gouverneur High School 21 8 29 Total 75 COVID-19 data for the Gouverneur Central School District since the start of the 2020-2021 school year

Updated: February 12, 2021

The District has also shared updates publicly on its Facebook as these efforts are set to continue.