COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is continuing to report a rise in COVID-19 cases among residents.

On Monday, Lewis County Public Health confirmed 15 county residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Lewis County has reported 23 COVID-19 related deaths. Of the positive cases, 1,220 have recovered. There are 346 individuals under quarantine, 185 are under isolation and 22 are hospitalized.

25,505 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.

MAP: COVID-19 vaccine availability in the North Country

Additionally Lewis County Health System has provided an update regarding COVID-19 cases within the Health System on January 20, 2021. All statistics are listed below.

Lewis County General Hospital

9 COVID-19 positive medical surgical patients

4 ICU COVID-19 positive patients

113 patients hospitalized since the beginning of the outbreak

93 total patients discharged

7 patient deaths

Residential Health Care Facility

0 COVID-19 positive residents

24 Resident recoveries

24 Residents Discharged

3 COVID-19 related deaths

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Additional 4 COVID-19 cases logged by Lowville Central School District Wednesday

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call 315-376-5453.