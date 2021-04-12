COVID-19 cases continue to rise in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in St. Lawrence County.

St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 55 new COVID-19 cases following the weekend on Monday. According to Public Health, 16 were reported on Monday and 35 were reported over the weekend, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 6.897.

Of the positive cases four remain hospitalized, 189 are active and 6,614 have been released from isolation.

94 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

As of April 8, 283,047 COVID-19 tests have been performed in St. Lawrence County.

Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: